Abacas Solution
Electricians in Capetown
Services

  • Electrical certificate inspection
  • Tripping
  • Earth leakage
  • Geyser element replacement
  • Power failure
  • Security lights
  • Lights tripping
  • Commercial electrical
  • Restaurant electrician
  • Retail electrician
  • Industrial electrician

OFFERS

Electrician inspection on demand
Availability: Within a week
Cape Town, South Africa
R250
Abacas Solution
Electrician on demand
Availability: Within a week
Cape Town, South Africa
R250
Abacas Solution
    • Looking for reliable fully qualified and accredited electricians in and around Cape Town? Then your search no more we pride ourselves on high levels of service and at great rates too. We can service all and any residential home enquiries, however for larger scale commercial installations and repairs we also have the capacity to cope and expertise to deliver. We offer electrical safety compliance certificates for landlords and people looking to sell their homes and being fully certified gives you that extra piece of mind that Electricians Cape Town can deliver where perhaps others fall short. Why not ring us direct on 0670719472 for a friendly obligation free quotation today

    Phone number: 0670719472

    Service areas
    CapeTown
    Company awards
    Ecb-eca
    Address
    207 kilimanjaro street searidge park mitchells plain 7785
    7785 Capetown
    South Africa
    +27-670719472 www.electrician-in-capetown.co.za
    Legal disclosure

