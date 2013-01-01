Your browser is out-of-date.

Buildart—Fibreglass Specialists
Building Supplies in Johannesburg
Reviews (1)
    Fibreglass mould, building column

    Buildart specialises in a variety of highly detailed, quality fibreglass moulds.  We offer specialised architectural patternmaking.  All products are custom made and manufactured to the highest quality.  Our moulds last 3-5 years with daily casting.  We also manufacture moulds for:  designer pots, garden furniture, water features, stepping stones and much more.

    Services
    • Architectural patternmaking
    • Fibreglass moulds
    Service areas
    Country-wide, Heidelberg, and Johannesburg
    Company awards
    Pending
    Address
    1441 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-848438293 resinartcastings.wixsite.com/buildart
    Legal disclosure

    Manufacturers of high quality, custom-made fibreglass moulds.

    Our building range moulds include: balustrades, copings, pier caps, quoins, columns, staircases.

    Reviews

    Excellent service and quality! I would recommend Buildart to any one wanting to renovate their home or for fresh, custom-made products that last!!!
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: April 2013
