Cape Town Waterproofing started with a team of specialist that had a wealth of knowledge in the painting, roofing and waterproofing industry. Using this knowledge we quickly flourished and became well known for our excellent service, helpful ideas and quality workmanship.

We know what it's like when water pours into your home and you have no idea what to do so we take a deep interest in finding the solution to the problem as fast as we can. We also know that matching paint colors is'nt a job just anyone can do so we use the most reputable companies like Midas and Dulux to get the job done properly. We offer services such as roof repairs, roof replacements, painting contractors, roofing contractor services, damp proofing, balcony waterproofing, IBR & Corrugated flat roof fixing, pitch roof restoration and re-roofing and all sorts of waterproofing services.