Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cape Town Waterproofing—Roofing Contractor
Roofing & Gutters in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cape Town Waterproofing - Roof Contractors - Roofing Companies | Roof Repairs | Painting Contractors, Cape Town Waterproofing - Roofing Contractor Cape Town Waterproofing - Roofing Contractor
    Cape Town Waterproofing - Roof Contractors - Roofing Companies | Roof Repairs | Painting Contractors, Cape Town Waterproofing - Roofing Contractor Cape Town Waterproofing - Roofing Contractor
    Cape Town Waterproofing - Roof Contractors - Roofing Companies | Roof Repairs | Painting Contractors, Cape Town Waterproofing - Roofing Contractor Cape Town Waterproofing - Roofing Contractor
    +3
    Cape Town Waterproofing - Roof Contractors - Roofing Companies | Roof Repairs | Painting Contractors

    Cape Town Waterproofing started with a team of specialist that had a wealth of knowledge in the painting, roofing and waterproofing industry. Using this knowledge we quickly flourished and became well known for our excellent service, helpful ideas and quality workmanship.

    We know what it's like when water pours into your home and you have no idea what to do so we take a deep interest in finding the solution to the problem as fast as we can. We also know that matching paint colors is'nt a job just anyone can do so we use the most reputable companies like Midas and Dulux to get the job done properly. We offer services such as roof repairs, roof replacements, painting contractors, roofing contractor services, damp proofing, balcony waterproofing, IBR & Corrugated flat roof fixing, pitch roof restoration and re-roofing and all sorts of waterproofing services.

    Services
    • roof repairs
    • roof replacements
    • painting contractors
    • roofing contractor services
    • damp proofing
    • balcony waterproofing
    • IBR & Corrugated flat roof fixing
    • pitch roof restoration
    • re-roofing
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Address
    20 Windlass Way, West Beach
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-825533544 www.capewaterproofing.com

    Reviews

    Olivie Keck
    I am very disappointed by the follow-up service delivery of this company after voice dissatisfaction with their workmanship on our roof. Brandon and his Team were asked to waterproof and secure slate tiles on a particular area of our roof. When latent damages became evident they were unresponsive and never followed-up with a site visit to address the issue. Tiles related to the repair job performed by this company, that were meant to have been secured, continue to fall off our roof. I do not recommend using this company.
    6 months ago
    Monica Ross
    "Precision work, competitive rates and professional results" is what this company guarantees and this is what we experienced. Brandon and his team are as good as their word! We highly recommend this company.
    6 months ago
    Kim Akester
    I have used Cape Town Waterproofing for various projects over the years. They have replaced my roof, completed waterproofing and recently repainted the entire exterior and 3 rooms of the interior. Brandon is thorough in his quotes, which are very reasonable for quality workmanship. His teams are very clearly happy to be working within the company as they are conscientious, courteous and as unobtrusive as a team of painters can be.
    6 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element