As said previously, kaspersky has discarded mystery questions.
Rather, go to the Secret key Assistant, and enter your email address. In the event that you have a portable number, recorded for you, the Secret key Aide will demonstrate it. On the off chance that you don't, click No, I can't get text.You'll see your other email address. On the off chance that you approach that email account, click Yes, email me.
- Service areas
- San Jose, CA, and USA
- Address
-
1701 Airport Boulevard
95110 San Jose, Ca, Usa
United States
+1-8004452790