Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in Cape Town
    • JPVO Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Mediterranean style house
    JPVO Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Living room
    JPVO Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Media room
    +2
    JPVO Project
    CVZ Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern living room
    CVZ Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern living room
    CVZ Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern living room
    +1
    CVZ Project
    SE Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Passive house Multicolored
    SE Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern living room Multicolored
    SE Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern living room Multicolored
    +6
    SE Project
    De Tijgerzight - De Plattekloof Lifestyle Estate, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Commercial spaces Multicolored
    De Tijgerzight - De Plattekloof Lifestyle Estate, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Commercial spaces Multicolored
    De Tijgerzight - De Plattekloof Lifestyle Estate, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Commercial spaces Multicolored
    +5
    De Tijgerzight - De Plattekloof Lifestyle Estate
    DS Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern living room
    DS Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Electronics
    DS Project, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Modern dining room
    +2
    DS Project
    Evertsdal Guest House - 122 Kendal, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Commercial spaces Multicolored
    Evertsdal Guest House - 122 Kendal, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Commercial spaces Multicolored
    Evertsdal Guest House - 122 Kendal, Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Audio Visual Projects (PTY) Ltd Commercial spaces Multicolored
    +4
    Evertsdal Guest House - 122 Kendal
    Show all 7 projects

    We also specialise in system design, bespoke home theatres, project management and installation of smart home automation systems.

    Services
    • Audio Visual
    • Home Automation
    • Multi-room Audio
    • 4k Video Distribution
    • System Design
    • Cinema Design
    • Project Management
    • Supply and Installation
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Cape Winelands, and Westcoast
    Company awards
    • Control4 Certified Installer
    • Control4 Certified Programmer
    • Control4 Certified Centralized Lighting Designer
    • Pakedge Certified Network Administrator—PCNA PENDING
    • Monitor Audio Authorised Dealer
    Address
    La Boheme, Wagner Way
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-210125544 www.avpro.co.za
