Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects
Architects in Cape Town, South Africa
    • Highveldt House, Cradle of Humankind, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Front yard Wood Wood effect
    Highveldt House, Cradle of Humankind, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Built-in kitchens Wood Wood effect
    Highveldt House, Cradle of Humankind, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect
    Highveldt House, Cradle of Humankind
    Row House, Newlands, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Single family home Glass White
    Row House, Newlands, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Patios Iron/Steel White
    Row House, Newlands, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern living room Iron/Steel White
    Row House, Newlands
    Tree House, Higgovale, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Single family home Metal Grey
    Tree House, Higgovale, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect
    Tree House, Higgovale, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Built-in kitchens Wood Wood effect
    Tree House, Higgovale
    Clifton Beach House 3, Clifton Fourth Beach, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Single family home Solid Wood Wood effect
    Clifton Beach House 3, Clifton Fourth Beach, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Built-in kitchens MDF Grey
    Clifton Beach House 3, Clifton Fourth Beach, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect
    Clifton Beach House 3, Clifton Fourth Beach
    House Grotto Beach, Voëlklip, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Single family home Glass Transparent
    House Grotto Beach, Voëlklip, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Built-in kitchens MDF White
    House Grotto Beach, Voëlklip, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern dining room Solid Wood Wood effect
    House Grotto Beach, Voëlklip
    Pringle Bay House, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Single family home Solid Wood Wood effect
    Pringle Bay House, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Modern living room Wood Wood effect
    Pringle Bay House, Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects Built-in kitchens MDF Black
    Pringle Bay House
    VDMMA is a Cape Town based design practice, with projects all over South Africa. Our projects include homes, apartments and holiday houses at all scales, as well as commercial projects.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    • Cape Town
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Company awards
    • Multiple awards for both residential and commercial projects.
    • Recent awards include the SAPOA best mixed use and best green developments.
    Address
    161 Longmarket Street
    8001 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-214235829 www.vdmma.com
