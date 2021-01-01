VDMMA is a Cape Town based design practice, with projects all over South Africa. Our projects include homes, apartments and holiday houses at all scales, as well as commercial projects.
- Architecture
- Cape Town
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Multiple awards for both residential and commercial projects.
- Recent awards include the SAPOA best mixed use and best green developments.
161 Longmarket Street
8001 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-214235829 www.vdmma.com