FA Design is an integrated Architectural and interior design firm, based in Johannesburg. FA provides services to office, retail, and residential occupiers. we provide a complete solution for all of your occupancy needs. FA is 100% Black Owned and managed . Our clients vary from private, corporate industrial and government clients. Our staff have experience in built environment and are tried and proven professionals.
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and and Space Planning
- Service areas
- Built Environment and Johannesburg
- Address
-
San Antonio Fourways
2055 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-760567100 www.fadesign.co.za