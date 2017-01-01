Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Emco Exclusive Projects
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We have over 40 years combined experience in carpentry and construction.We work all over western cape.And do all types of work.Renovations,Kitchens,BIC,Extensions,Plumbing,Welding,Electrical,Tiling and much more.We believe in old school craftsmanship.And it lasts a lifetime.

    Services
    • Cabinet Making
    • BIC
    • Kitchens
    • Tiling
    • Electrical
    • Plumbing
    • Paving
    • Welding etc.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Western Cape and Cape Town
    Company awards
    2017 Most Popular Home Improvement Company in Southern Suburbs Cape Town
    Address
    32 harvard drive
    7780 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-710793652 www.emcoprojects.co.za
      Add SEO element