We have over 40 years combined experience in carpentry and construction.We work all over western cape.And do all types of work.Renovations,Kitchens,BIC,Extensions,Plumbing,Welding,Electrical,Tiling and much more.We believe in old school craftsmanship.And it lasts a lifetime.
- Services
- Cabinet Making
- BIC
- Kitchens
- Tiling
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Paving
- Welding etc.
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Western Cape and Cape Town
- Company awards
- 2017 Most Popular Home Improvement Company in Southern Suburbs Cape Town
- Address
-
32 harvard drive
7780 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-710793652 www.emcoprojects.co.za