NEW ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCT IN SOUTH

AFRICA

A product that will forever change the way we think about cladding . . .

FLEXIBLE ARTIFICIAL STONE

Artificial stone is ideal to insulate against moisture while decorating the surface. It exhibits excellent tolerance to frost and high temperatures, it is tolerant to sea moisture and is non-flammable. It offers great savings, has low cost and long lifetime, without the need of maintenance. It is easy, fast and clean to install.

They are made of physical mineral materials and resins friendly to the environment thereby eliminating the need for the mining of the stone.

They are suitable for interior as well as for exterior walls and they have the appearance of natural stone.

They occupy little space due to minimal thickness.

They are flexible and easily follow curves and contours.

Creating stylish interiors and exteriors.

100% water insulation for any type of moisture including cracked surfaces.

Zero maintenance costs.

Quick and easy installation.

High resistance to extreme weather conditions.

Wide spectrum of colour options.

Eco Friendly.

Ideal for areas with rising damp.

Heat resistant of up to 450° Celsius.

Cold resistant of up to -50° Celsius.

Furthermore, additional peace of mind is provided by the excellent quality of our products, manufactured within the guide lines of the highest quality and safety standards in Europe.

In short - this product is a dream!