Urban Green Interiors
Interior Landscape Designers in Ballito
Reviews (0)
    • Urban Green Interiors is a full service interior plant design and maintenance company, working on behalf of Mother Nature to introduce serenity in your urban spaces. We love that plants inspire creativity, increase productivity, and purify the air and we're here to help you throughout the process.  Our designs reflect our affinity and passion for adding lushness to interior spaces. 

    Whether you are looking to botanically style your home, enliven your work spaces or create a photo-worthy planted installation, Urban Green Interiors will help you achieve your plant style goals.

    Services
    • Interior plant styling
    • plantscaping
    • supplier of indoor plants
    • air plants and indoor planters
    • stands
    • wall hangers and wall shelves.
    Service areas
    • Umhlanga
    • Mount Edgecombe
    • Durban North
    • La Lucia
    • Umdloti
    • Westbrook
    • Ballito
    • Shakas Rock
    • Sheffield Beach
    • Palm Lakes
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    The Glen, Simbithi Drive
    4390 Ballito
    South Africa
    +27-824147182 urbangreeninteriors.co.za
