CNC Cutting Room—Made for lIfe
Furniture & Accessories in Cape Town
    A well established and confident approach to CNC cutting to your specifications and design - or even our designs for you.

    We build (and own) our own CNC machines, therefore always have access to a minimum of 4 CNC Router machines on our floor, guaranteeing fast turnaround time on larger projects.

    Services
    • Routing
    • CNC
    • Design
    • CAD
    • Lampshade design
    • laser
    Service areas
    Montague gardens and Cape Town
    Address
    1 Drill avenue, Montague gardens
    S-8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-215553247 www.cnccuttingroom.co.za
