Roof Repairs Cape Town—Waterproofing Contractors &amp; Flat Roof Fixing And Roof Replacement Company
Roofing & Gutters in Cape Town
Reviews (10)
    Roof Repairs Cape Town - Waterproofing Contractors & Flat Roof Fixing And Roof Replacement Company

    Roof Repairs Cape Town is a renowned roof repair contractor as well as waterproofing company situated in Bellville in the Northern Suburbs and are specialists in a variety of roofing services such as flat roof renovations, cement tiled roof repairs, steel roof restoring, aluminium re-roofing, roof painting, roof waterproofing, re-roofing contractors Cape Town, roof replacement services and IBR and Corrugated roof repair and re-roofing.

    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Address
    Spray Rd, Bloubergstrand
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-780066521 www.roofrepairscapetown.com

    Reviews

    Yolandi Welman
    I just want to thank you all at Roof Repairs Cape Town for your efficient and friendly service. Its so refreshing to work with a painting and roofing company that understands customer service
    8 months ago
    Liesl Wessels
    Highly recommended for excellent service, prices and quality of their work. Their guys were also very polite, friendly and informative. I will definitely be recommending your company to others
    8 months ago
    Raul Crosier
    Very professional job of waterproofing our roof. Oss and his roofing contractors were punctual, responsive and communicated well with us throughout the whole process. I am a Roof Repairs Cape Town customer for life.
    9 months ago
