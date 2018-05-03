Your browser is out-of-date.

JFS Interiors
Joiners in Cape Town
Services

  • Design and installation of kitchens
  • office furniture
  • shopfitting
  • built-in cupboards or any joinery renovations.

Projects

    • House Van Greunen, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Modern kitchen
    House Van Greunen, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Modern bathroom
    House Van Greunen
    Oakhill Church Offices, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Patios
    Oakhill Church Offices, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Oakhill Church Offices, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +5
    Oakhill Church Offices
    House De Wet, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Built-in kitchens
    House De Wet, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Built-in kitchens
    House De Wet, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    +2
    House De Wet
    House Barnard, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Modern kitchen
    House Barnard, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Modern kitchen
    House Barnard, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Modern kitchen
    House Barnard
    House Filmalter, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Kitchen
    House Filmalter, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Living room
    House Filmalter, JFS Interiors JFS Interiors Colonial style bathroom
    House Filmalter

    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    Cape Town
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-832907452 jfsinteriors.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Proudly supplying designer kitchens, offices, shop-fitting and built-in cupboards to property developers and individual clients for two decades. We spend time with each client to capture their unique style and ideas, ensuring an end product that reflects our values and surpasses their expectations.

