Proudly supplying designer kitchens, offices, shop-fitting and built-in cupboards to property developers and individual clients for two decades.
- Service areas
- South Africa and Cape Town
- Address
-
Cape Town
7550 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-832907452 jfsinteriors.co.za
Proudly supplying designer kitchens, offices, shop-fitting and built-in cupboards to property developers and individual clients for two decades. We spend time with each client to capture their unique style and ideas, ensuring an end product that reflects our values and surpasses their expectations.