GSH Architecture &amp; Design
Architects in Cape Town
    • Brings to life a vision that inspires and enhances the quality of life, using urban design combined with industrial principles in today's fast growing world. Spaces that are multi dimensional,original designs and environmentally friendly that are true to their time and place. Building environmentally friendly and green energy efficient buildings

    Services
    • Outstanding building designs
    • Alteration
    • Upmarket residences
    • Luxury residences
    • Recreational Facilities
    • Manor Homes Factories
    • Offices and Excellent service
    Service areas
    South Africa, Western Cape, and Cape town
    Address
    28 Jurgens Street
    7140 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-722338704
