PTA Builders And Renovators are building contractors in Pretoria. We do all types of construction and property work. Our range of services include bathroom and kitchen remodeling and full home renovations in Pretoria. We build new homes from scratch. Not only do we do basic home restoration and renovations, but we also offer added construction services like painting, tiling and paving etc. We have years of experience and are certified specialists in every aspect. Contact us on 012 012 5161 today!