PTA Builders And Renovators
General Contractors in 0157
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Renovations in Erasmuskloof Pretoria, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Renovations in Erasmuskloof Pretoria, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Renovations in Erasmuskloof Pretoria, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    +11
    Renovations in Erasmuskloof Pretoria
    Kitchen renovation in Faerie Glen Pretoria East, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Kitchen renovation in Faerie Glen Pretoria East, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Kitchen renovation in Faerie Glen Pretoria East, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    +7
    Kitchen renovation in Faerie Glen Pretoria East
    Home renovation in Featherbrooke Estate Krugersdorp, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Home renovation in Featherbrooke Estate Krugersdorp, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Home renovation in Featherbrooke Estate Krugersdorp, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    +32
    Home renovation in Featherbrooke Estate Krugersdorp
    Home renovation in Heidelberg, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Home renovation in Heidelberg, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Home renovation in Heidelberg, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    +18
    Home renovation in Heidelberg
    Home renovations in Kyalami Estate, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Home renovations in Kyalami Estate, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Home renovations in Kyalami Estate, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    +22
    Home renovations in Kyalami Estate
    Renovation in La Montagne Pretoria, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Renovation in La Montagne Pretoria, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    Renovation in La Montagne Pretoria, PTA Builders And Renovators PTA Builders And Renovators
    +20
    Renovation in La Montagne Pretoria
    Show all 21 projects

    PTA Builders And Renovators are building contractors in Pretoria. We do all types of construction and property work. Our range of services include bathroom and kitchen remodeling and full home renovations in Pretoria. We build new homes from scratch. Not only do we do basic home restoration and renovations, but we also offer added construction services like painting, tiling and paving etc. We have years of experience and are certified specialists in every aspect. Contact us on 012 012 5161 today!

    Services
    • home building
    • bathroom kitchen renovations
    • painting
    • tiling
    • plumbing
    • waterproofing
    Service areas
    Pretoria and 0157
    Address
    56 Krige Lane Irene Security Estate
    Pretoria 0157
    South Africa
    +27-120125161 ptabuilders.co.za
