Nothaku Structural Engineering &amp; Architectural Consultants
Engineering offices in Johannesburg
    We offer both Architectural & Engineering Solutions for residential,industrial and commercial projects.We do In-house Structural Engineering and Architectural designs meaning you do not have to look for an architect and an engineer seperately.This means you get the optimal cost effective solution which balances structural engineering needs and architectural needs without compromising the required design

    Services
    • Renovations
    • Additions
    • New projects
    • Project management
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    Fleurhof Knoll
    1709 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-612957382
