KDS [Kristo Design Studio] offers Architectural Services including residential, commercial and industrial developments together with interior design, and detailed shop fitting planning and implementation. From conceptual inception, design development, local authority drawings and submission through to building contract administration and quality control including site inspections and consultant coordination. Preparation of tender documentation and advice on appointing a suitable building contractor and procurement of sub-contracts. Alterations, additions and renovations to existing buildings and structures. Advice and implementation on holistic Green / Sustainable Energy systems and solutions. Turn-key projects on offer as a professional team consisting of structural / civil / geotechnical engineers, quantity surveyors, land surveyors and attorneys.