KDS [Kristo Design Studio]
Architects in Pretoria
    KDS [Kristo Design Studio] offers Architectural Services including residential, commercial and industrial developments together with interior design, and detailed shop fitting planning and implementation. From conceptual inception, design development, local authority drawings and submission through to building contract administration and quality control including site inspections and consultant coordination. Preparation of tender documentation and advice on appointing a suitable building contractor and procurement of sub-contracts. Alterations, additions and renovations to existing buildings and structures. Advice and implementation on holistic Green / Sustainable Energy systems and solutions. Turn-key projects on offer as a professional team consisting of structural / civil / geotechnical engineers, quantity surveyors, land surveyors and attorneys.

    Services
    Architectural Design + Documentation.Interior + Furniture Design. Project Management + Supervision. Council Approvals.
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Address
    202 Graham Road
    0056 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-825741932 www.kristo-design.co.za
