Interior Decorators. Specializing in residential and commercial decor. From custom made furniture to restoration and re-upholstery. Curtains blinds accessories. Hotel spec bedroom and bathroom linen. Carpets painting scatters. Schemes designs. Over 30 years experience
- Services
- Curtains
- blinds
- scatters
- couches
- office chairs
- rugs and carpets. Putting together schemes for private and commercial clients.
- Service areas
- Anywhere. Done schemes for Dubai. Durban Capetown johannesburg
- Johannesburg
- Company awards
- 5 star homes. Designers guild.
- Address
-
29 Ormonde street Bryanston
2021 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-826023110 www.miki-spangenberg-interiors.co.za