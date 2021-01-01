Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Miki Spangenberg interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Miki Spangenberg interiors
    Miki Spangenberg interiors
    Miki Spangenberg interiors
    +37
    Click to complete

    Interior Decorators. Specializing in residential and commercial decor. From custom made furniture to restoration and re-upholstery. Curtains blinds accessories. Hotel spec bedroom and bathroom linen. Carpets painting scatters. Schemes designs. Over 30 years experience 

    Services
    • Curtains
    • blinds
    • scatters
    • couches
    • office chairs
    • rugs and carpets. Putting together schemes for private and commercial clients.
    Service areas
    • Anywhere. Done schemes for Dubai. Durban Capetown johannesburg
    • Johannesburg
    Company awards
    5 star homes. Designers guild.
    Address
    29 Ormonde street Bryanston
    2021 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-826023110 www.miki-spangenberg-interiors.co.za
      Add SEO element