Studio Monochrome
Interior Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Blé, Studio Monochrome Studio Monochrome
    Blé, Studio Monochrome Studio Monochrome
    Blé, Studio Monochrome Studio Monochrome
    +14
    Blé
    Milkit, Studio Monochrome Studio Monochrome White
    Milkit, Studio Monochrome Studio Monochrome
    Milkit, Studio Monochrome Studio Monochrome
    +16
    Milkit

    To ensure excellence, a client focused approach is followed, and emphasis placed on quality service delivery. Projects are executed by a team of expert designers with relevant knowledge and experience. Studio Monochrome’s design approach involves remaining in touch with international industry trends while showing appreciation for elegant, timeless design.

    Services
    • Corporate
    • retail
    • hospitality
    • commercial
    • residential
    • 3d visualisation
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7500 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-824429074 www.studiomonochrome.co.za
