Tree Fellers Pretoria
Gardeners in Pretoria,
Services

  • Tree Remova
  • Tree Planting
  • Stump Grinding
  • Land Clearing
  • Hedge Trimming
  • Mulching
  • Stump Removal
  • Tree Pruning
  • Wood Chipping
  • Tree Transplanting
  • Bush Clearing & Deforesting
  • Storm Damage & Emergencies

Projects

  • Go Premium
    • Reliable Tree Felling Services at Low Cost, Tree Fellers Pretoria Tree Fellers Pretoria
    Reliable Tree Felling Services at Low Cost

    Our company offers the best tree felling services Pretoria wide at very competitive rates. Get in touch with us if you need help with tree cutting, site clearing, rubble & garden refuse removal, stump grinding, tree pruning, hedge & bush trimming, wood chopping, and tree planting too. We are renown for always getting the job done, showing up on time, and our customized prices that accommodate clients from all financial backgrounds. Call our direct hotline 087 551 0683 to talk to a certified tree feller about your needs and be sure to ask for a free quote.

    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria North
    • Pretoria South
    • Pretoria East
    • Pretoria West
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    Address
    122 Pasty Malefo Cres, Mahube Valley,
    0147, Pretoria,
    South Africa
    +27-875510683 www.treefelling-pretoria.com
