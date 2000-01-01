If you have ever tried painting anything by yourself, you must have realized that some painting projects are not as easy as they appear. In order for you to realize professional and quality results, then you should hire an expert to do the job. SMG trading Enterprise is a company that has been offering painting, waterproofing and damp proofing services since the year 2000. Under the guidance of Mr Gashwell who is the founder and a professional himself, the company is now rated the best in their service delivery. Their services are quite reliable and worth every coin you spend on them. They have trained workers and have invested in efficient equipment that ensure consistent good results no matter the surface or material they are working with. Learn more, about this Johannesburg based company at http://www.smgpaintersjohannesburg.com/ or by calling them directly on 087 551 0680.