Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD
Electricians in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Emergency electrician
  • Electrical certificates
  • Appliance Installation
  • Electrical maintenance
  • Geyser repairs

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Electrical installation project, A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD
    Electrical installation project, A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD
    Electrical installation project, A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD A24 7 FIX (PTY) LTD
    Electrical installation project

    Having error free electrical connections is what every home or business owner wants, but this does not always come easy. It takes the work of skilled experts such as A 247 FIX (PTY) LTD to make proper connections and to deliver maintenance services on a regular basis. The company is made up of a qualified and experienced team that is always on call to respond to any electrical emergency you have. Their services include issuing electrical certificates of compliance, fault finding, wiring services and also electrical appliance installations. Located in Johannesburg, they are conveniently located to deliver the services you need in and around Johannesburg. Their lines are always open round the clock and you can request any of their high quality services by calling 087 551 0678.You can also learn more about their exceptional services by visiting http://www.a247electricianjohannesburg.com/.

    Service areas
    • Randburg
    • Sandton
    • Bryanston
    • Fourways
    • Randpark Ridge
    • Ruimsig
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    5 Madeline Street
    1710 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-875510678 www.a247electricianjohannesburg.com

    Reviews

    George Bothma
    Service very slow to respond and overcharge for their service Keep away from this one
    3 months ago
    Ilze Tzouves
    Poor workmanship, left pipes leaking and did not clean up after themselves. I had to pick up little plastic bags all over my garden and sweep up plaster and bricks where they drilled.
    3 months ago
    Precious Ndlovu
    I won't recommend Graft and A24/7 in Johannesburg or Cape Town because the team you sent out ripped us off and it appears to be a trend according to Google reviews. Each time there's a call out fee and exaggeration of work to be done. Work that could have been done with the first call out is prolonged or deliberately made for a second and third call out with charges relating to the same fault. Money made this way gives your business really bad energy .
    4 months ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element