Appliance Repair Pretoria
Home Appliances in Pretoria,
    • Residential and Commercial Appliance Repair Services, Appliance Repair Pretoria Appliance Repair Pretoria
    Residential and Commercial Appliance Repair Services

    Our company is here to help you with all manner of appliance repair issues. Get in touch with our professional technicians on 087 551 0681 if you are looking for high quality services at pocket-friendly rates. Be it residential or commercial appliance installation, repair, or maintenance, we’ve got you covered. Our company is the leading appliance repair Pretoria wide. We take every project seriously, regardless of its magnitude or complexity. Here you are guaranteed of 100% customer satisfaction. Call today and get a free quote.

    Services
    • Fridges and Freezers Repair
    • Microwaves
    • Ovens & Cookers
    • Washing Machines & Dishwashers
    • Air Conditioners
    • Dryer Vent Cleaning
    • Appliance Removal
    • PAT Testing
    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Pretoria East
    • Pretoria North
    • Pretoria West
    • Pretoria
    Address
    Pasty Malefo Cres, Mahube Valley,
    0147, Pretoria,
    South Africa
    +27-875510681 www.appliancerepairspretoria.com

    Reviews

    Belinda Herbert
    Excellent service. Highly recommended!
    2 months ago
    Matthew, Apex legends
    Absolutely fabulous service. Fast and reliable, priced very competitively. Will definitely use again
    11 months ago
    Busisani Mpofu
    over 1 year ago
