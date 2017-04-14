Your browser is out-of-date.

Red Rabbit Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
Projects

    • Office Trend, Red Rabbit Interiors Red Rabbit Interiors Study/office
    Office Trend
    Fresh, Contemporary Bathroom Make-over, Red Rabbit Interiors Red Rabbit Interiors
    Fresh, Contemporary Bathroom Make-over
    Kitchen Revamp: From Drab to Fab, Red Rabbit Interiors Red Rabbit Interiors
    Kitchen Revamp: From Drab to Fab

    AT RED RABBIT INTERIORS we offer a comprehensive range of services to suit your home and office spaces.

    Do you need advice on an existing project or a framework from which to kickstart your own DIY adventure? Or do you need someone to source soft furnishings, furniture, fixtures & fittings and design your space accordingly to your needs? Red Rabbit Interiors also manages end-to-end remodelling and renovation work, with access to a highly experienced and professional builder and team of tradesmen. 

    At Red Rabbit Interiors we design spaces that don’t just LOOK good, but FEEL good too!   


    Services
    • Interior design
    • decor
    • remodelling
    • renovations
    • project management
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Sandton
    Address
    2196 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-829971752 www.redrabbitinteriors.co.za
