Durban Moving Company
Moving companies in Durban
    • LOCAL AND LONG DISTANCE HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE REMOVALS

    6 local removal teams in Durban, Johannesburg & Cape Town to provide effecient and zone focused furniture removal teams, Each team can accomodate from Mini to large relocations. Households, Flats, Duplexes, Mini Removals

    Moving of Households, Dedicated removal teams, packers and protective packaging options to ensure a safe relocation to your new home 

    Your local and long distance moving company will provide you free furniture removal quotations & low-cost moving solutions. Our localised furniture moving teams provide Large or Small local and long distance removal services in all major cities in South Africa including Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Mpumalanga, Port Elizabeth, East London and The Garden Route.Our dedicated furniture moving teams are allocated in specific areas within each province in order to service all suburbs, towns, and cities in South Africa! We also offer weekly share load & large load removal services between Durban, Jhb and         Cape Town as well as between Mpumulanga, Port Elizabeth, Garden Route and East London

    Services
    • Moving Services
    • Household removals
    • Home removals
    • Office Relocations
    • Storage
    Service areas
    Durban and Johannesburg
    Address
    Westmead,
    3603 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-814939013 www.dbnmovingcompany.co.za
