Jhb Moving Company
Moving companies in Midrand
    • Jhb Furniture Removals Services

    Jhb Removal Services provides a full and comprehensive local furniture removal service in Johannesburg & Pretoria with 6 local dedicated removal teams servicing the entire Gauteng region including Pretoria

    Long Distance Furniture Removals Service From Jhb to all major cities in South Africa 

    Besides our 6 local removal teams servicing small to large removals in and around Johannesburg, we also have a long distance removal service providing weekly furniture removal services to Cape TownDurban and Port Elizabeth. Packing and Storage facilities are also available to help you with a smooth moving process.

    Services
    • Moving Services
    • Household removals
    • Home removals
    • Office Relocations
    • Storage
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Gauteng
    • Durban & Cape Town
    • Midrand
    Address
    Modderfontein rd,
    1507 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-814939013 www.jhbremovals.co.za
