Cape Furniture Removals
Moving companies in Cape Town
Reviews (22)
    Your local moving company in Cape Town is standing by to provide free furniture removal quotations & low-cost moving solutions. Our localised Cape Town furniture movers provide Large or Small local removal services & long distance removals around the Western Cape & to all major cities in South Africa. 

    Dedicated furniture moving teams are allocated in specific areas within Cape Town, its suburbs and surrounding Towns in the Western Cape!  We also offer weekly share load & large load removal services between Jhb, Pretoria and Cape Town as well as between Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Garden Route and East London

    Services
    • Moving
    • Furniture Removals
    • Storage
    • Packing
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Gauteng
    Address
    8 Industry st
    7550 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-645031371 www.caperemovals.co.za

    Reviews

    Robyn Heart
    The team that moved my household goods were fast and helpful but I found a long scratch in the top frame of my fridge afterwards. Then there was a lack of administrative support when needed. Several parties are involved when a move occurs - agents, cleaners, landlords, the person moving in after you and/or out before you. Timing is important. My afternoon move took place after another so I understood that a precise time could not be confirmed but an update would have been helpful. I had to call. Twice.
    6 months ago
    Sharon Jackson
    Cape Removals handled our relocation from Johannesburg to Cape Town and a 5-star rating is definitely in order. Jonah and his team were quick, professional and careful with all our belongings. We received a call when they were on their way to collect in Johannesburg and again to advise us when they would be delivering in Cape Town. They say moving is a stressful event, but with Cape Removals it was smooth sailing and stress free. We highly recommend Cape Removals and would use them again without thinking twice.
    7 months ago
    Gerald Quinlivan
    First leg done loaded and into storage for 7 months. Very happy so far. Arrived on time loaded eveything and I went with to witness the handling of my furniture into storage garage. All done with special care and well packed. Staff was very pleasant and driver/coordinator "Beloved" was very good with handling everything. I can recommend them.
    6 months ago
