Based in Alberton, Adams Doors covers the entire Gauteng Province for the supply, installation, repair and servicing of all types of garage door.

Garage doors are the single largest moving part of your home, and represent a large percentage of what is seen by passers-by, guests or by potential purchasers. What does this mean? A well-made and elegant set of garage doors enhances the aesthetic prospect of your home as well as its value.

Adams Doors offers a wide variety of designs in wood, steel and aluminium to suit every pocket. All of our installations are carried out by professionals and we have more than twenty five years’ experience in the trade. The installation of a garage door has to be carried out with precision in order for the door to operate correctly and for there to be no snags, and every installation is supervised by top management.

On our website you will find a wide selection of designs, and you should contact us to arrange for a sales professional to come to your home to advise what designs would be suitable. We will assist you to choose the correct colour, material and trim package to fit both your taste and your budget, We can assure you that we will make a considerable positive impact on your home's aesthetic appearance.

Garage doors are available as either single or double width and in various dimensions. They can be roll-up, panelled or a single solid piece that slides up and over.

About Us

Eugene Adams started the company that bears his name in late 1992. From a modest start, Adams Doors Installation & Services, which is based in Alberton, has grown to be a garage door installation company that now covers the whole of the Vaal Triangle, the East and West Rand, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

THE ADAMS DOOR TEAM

The company specializes in the fitting, replacing, servicing and repair of all types of garage doors and garage door automation's. Our aim and goal is to give our customers the highest quality products and service. We thoroughly understand what the homeowners’ needs are, from both the design and workmanship point of view to the affordability of a quality product. Furthermore we can source any type of garage door or garage door automation in order to satisfy those needs. We use only the best quality products, and all garage door repairs and installations are carried out by our skilled employees under the personal supervision of the owner.

The company also install, repair and maintain electric gate motors, and in the event of a gate motor failure or any other emergency, we make that extra effort to provide the customer with the outstanding customer service that he or she deserves and expects. All of our newly installed products are under guarantee for a period of twelve months and repair work for three months. Nearly three decades of experience and innovation enables us to offer the best product at the absolute best prices. Contact us if you have any queries at all about garage doors or their automation.