    • Additions , ALFA-TECH DESIGNS (PTY) LTD ALFA-TECH DESIGNS (PTY) LTD Single family home Bricks Multicolored
    Additions

    Alfa-Tech Designs was founded by an experienced design team, to offer Architectural services, from Concept Design to finished product and to develop and market new types of High Yield Rental Property and Mass housing, For low and medium incomes. 

    We specialize in:

    Approved House Plans Residential and Commercial Architectural services- We offer Architectural services for Residential and Commercial Buildings, eg: Town Houses, Schools, Churches, Rapid Building Systems, Estates. 

    We offer you 7 in 1 One Price:  

    • Free Consultation,
    • Site Investigation,
    • Preliminary Sketches,
    • House Plan Design,
    • Municipal Approval,
    • Estimated Costing,
    • Selection Of Competent builder.

    Alfa-Tech Designs also provide Inspections and Project Management @ Reasonable Fees, to make sure the builders do the right thing and build according to the House Plan.

    Make your Dream House real- with Alfa-Tech Designs

    Your Dream House in Good hands - Approved house plans beautifully drawn

    Services
    We offer Architectural services for Residential and Commercial Buildings
    Service areas
    PRETORIA and SOSHANGUVE PRETORIA
    Address
    33 EE BUITEKANT STREET
    0152 SOSHANGUVE PRETORIA
    South Africa
    +27-716247181 alfa-tech-designs.business.site/?m=true
