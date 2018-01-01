Your browser is out-of-date.

Urbis Architects
Architects in Ballito
Reviews (2)
    • Urbis Architects is a newly multidisciplinary design-oriented practice founded by Jacques Grobler in 2018.

    Urbis is driven by a consistent philosophical approach that is human-centred and focusses on the interaction between the end-user and the design form. We approach each project as a unique opportunity to create a building that best expresses the qualities of the site and our client’s brief. Our design style is a contemporary architecture which is light-filled and explores the blurring of indoor and outdoor spaces to express the South African lifestyle.

    With the diverse cultures and climates in South Africa, these interactions vary and allow for interesting spaces to develop. Light, views and volume within spaces shape the outcome of each project. As a result, our buildings are bespoke and relate positively to the client requirements, topography and bio-climate while always striving for timelessness.

    We are committed to creating buildings which are environmentally friendly, use natural sustainable materials and focus on being energy-efficient. We regard this commitment as a key component of a quality building.

    We take pride in producing the highest quality documentation to empower building contractors to create buildings of distinction. All of this is based on a solid foundation of design excellence, budget management, programme control and site supervision.

    Services
    Architects
    Service areas
    RSA and Ballito
    Address
    Office 9 First Floor New Salt Rock Shopping Centre
    4420 Ballito
    South Africa
    +27-716723963 www.urbis.archi

    Reviews

    Denver Calder
    4 months ago
    Jacques Grobler
    Professional service that caters to the needs of each client individually
    over 2 years ago
