Inso Architectural Solutions remains one of the largest and fastest growing independent, custom manufacturers of aluminium windows and doors in Africa.

Inso custom designs, manufactures, and installs aluminium windows and doors, framed and frameless showers, frameless glass doors, partitions and balustrades, shopfronts and a host of other products specified by both architects and owners, ensuring that we meet the required aesthetic and functional specification of our clients.

Inso has 3 separate factories producing Aluminium Products, as well as a factory specialising in the manufacture of Double Glazed Glass units servicing mainly our own factories with double glazing.