Inso Architectural Solutions
Windows in Johannesburg
Reviews (9)
    Inso's Aluminium Doors
    Inso's Aluminium Doors, Inso Architectural Solutions Inso Architectural Solutions Modern style doors Aluminium/Zinc
    Inso's Aluminium Doors, Inso Architectural Solutions Inso Architectural Solutions Modern style doors Aluminium/Zinc
    +15
    Inso's Aluminium Doors
    Inso's Aluminium Windows
    Inso's Aluminium Windows, Inso Architectural Solutions Inso Architectural Solutions Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc
    Inso's Aluminium Windows, Inso Architectural Solutions Inso Architectural Solutions Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc
    +17
    Inso's Aluminium Windows

    Inso Architectural Solutions remains one of the largest and fastest growing independent, custom manufacturers of aluminium windows and doors in Africa. 

    Inso custom designs, manufactures, and installs aluminium windows and doors, framed and frameless showers, frameless glass doors, partitions and balustrades, shopfronts and a host of other products specified by both architects and owners, ensuring that we meet the required aesthetic and functional specification of our clients.

    Inso has 3 separate factories producing Aluminium Products, as well as a factory specialising in the manufacture of Double Glazed Glass units servicing mainly our own factories with double glazing.

    Services
    Suppliers and manufacturers of aluminium windows and doors
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    97 Elsecar Street, Kyasand, Randburg
    2169 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117084443 www.inso.co.za

    Reviews

    Brendon Hausberger
    Exceptional service and price. Thanks to Charmain and the team we had the team measure, quote and install a replacement large pane safety glass all in a day. The work and glass was very competitively priced and we are very happy with the quality and woelmanshop. The team handling the installation were polite, quick and cleaned up not only the installation mess but also the broken remnants of the window they replaced. Thanks guys, I will definitely be using your services again.
    2 months ago
    Petru Niemand
    Very good experience and outstanding workmanship
    3 months ago
    Valencia Risaba
    Gareth was most helpful!!. Thanks Inso
    8 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
