Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
FAME Projects
Architects in Stellenbosch
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Audi Upington, FAME Projects FAME Projects
    Audi Upington, FAME Projects FAME Projects
    Audi Upington, FAME Projects FAME Projects
    Audi Upington
    House Bloemfontein, FAME Projects FAME Projects Industrial style houses
    House Bloemfontein, FAME Projects FAME Projects Industrial style garden
    House Bloemfontein, FAME Projects FAME Projects Industrial style houses
    +9
    House Bloemfontein

    FAME Projects Pty Ltd is a multi-disciplinary practice that started in 1997 as a structural and civil engineering company. Since 2015 we are engaged in a holistic approach that includes project management and architectural design services.

    Our practice values our commitment to each project, to deliver an exceptional product and service, within strict timelines.

    The Regional Corobrick Architectural Student of the Year Award was awarded for design excellence in 2014

    Services
    • architect
    • structural and civil engineering
    Service areas
    • Western cape and Northern cape
    • Stellenbosch
    Address
    61 Plein st
    7600 Stellenbosch
    South Africa
    +27-825554720 www.fame.net.za

    Reviews

    Frank du Plessis
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element