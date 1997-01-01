FAME Projects Pty Ltd is a multi-disciplinary practice that started in 1997 as a structural and civil engineering company. Since 2015 we are engaged in a holistic approach that includes project management and architectural design services.
Our practice values our commitment to each project, to deliver an exceptional product and service, within strict timelines.
The Regional Corobrick Architectural Student of the Year Award was awarded for design excellence in 2014
- Services
- architect
- structural and civil engineering
- Service areas
- Western cape and Northern cape
- Stellenbosch
- Address
-
61 Plein st
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
+27-825554720 www.fame.net.za