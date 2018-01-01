Your browser is out-of-date.

Müller Architecture SA
Architects in Pretoria
Projects

    • House Palmer, Müller Architecture SA Müller Architecture SA
    House Palmer
    House Mthombeni, Müller Architecture SA Müller Architecture SA Living room
    House Mthombeni, Müller Architecture SA Müller Architecture SA Classic style dining room
    House Mthombeni, Müller Architecture SA Müller Architecture SA Minimal style Bathroom
    House Mthombeni
    House Sojane, Müller Architecture SA Müller Architecture SA Single family home
    House Sojane, Müller Architecture SA Müller Architecture SA Single family home
    House Sojane

    Müller Architecture is a family owned business based in Pretoria East.

      We provide customised creative solutions to suit each client’s personal requirements. We work closely with all of our clients to ensure complete client satisfaction.

    We are not just architects,we build dreams.

    Müller Architecture provides a complete design experience from architecture to interior design.

    Services
    • Concept design
    • Building plans
    • Design Development
    • Rezoning
    • Removal of restriction in the Title Deed
    • Land Subdivision and Consolidation
    • Land Use Rights
    • LPG Gas
    • Plans and Compliance Certificates
    • Certificate of Acceptability for Food premises
    • Emergency Certificate
    • Health and Occupation Certificate
    • Construction Documentation
    • Council Submissions
    Service areas
    South Africa and Pretoria
    Address
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-824427613 Www.mullerarchitecturesa.com
