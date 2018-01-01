Müller Architecture is a family owned business based in Pretoria East.
We provide customised creative solutions to suit each client’s personal requirements. We work closely with all of our clients to ensure complete client satisfaction.
We are not just architects,we build dreams.
Müller Architecture provides a complete design experience from architecture to interior design.
- Services
- Concept design
- Building plans
- Design Development
- Rezoning
- Removal of restriction in the Title Deed
- Land Subdivision and Consolidation
- Land Use Rights
- LPG Gas
- Plans and Compliance Certificates
- Certificate of Acceptability for Food premises
- Emergency Certificate
- Health and Occupation Certificate
- Construction Documentation
- Council Submissions
- Service areas
- South Africa and Pretoria
- Address
-
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-824427613 Www.mullerarchitecturesa.com