Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Plan
Architects in Uitenhage
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Architects work in the construction industry designing new buildings, restoring and conserving old buildings and developing new ways of using existing buildings. Drawing up plans to approval of municipal plans

    Services
    • Architects work closely with their clients. Before drafting plans
    • they meet with their clients several times to learn their clients’ objectives
    • budget and any specific requirements for their project. Architects also work with other related professionals
    • such as engineers
    • urban planners
    • landscape architects
    • construction representatives and interior designers. Since they deal with customers and professionals directly
    • architects must have excellent oral and written communication skills.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Uitenhage, Port Elizabeth, and Despatch
    Address
    6229 Uitenhage
    South Africa
    +27-832297876
      Add SEO element