Ontwerp Architecture
Architects in Cape Town
    I am a Professional Architect registered with SACAP and have more than 10 years experience in the industry. I undertake to provide clients with sustainable, cost affective and timeless architecture tailor made to their requirements. 

    Services
    • Renovations
    • Alterations and New building designs for residential commercial and industrial building. We also specialise in as build and local authority approvals for all types of projects.
    Service areas
    Based in Cape Town and do work all over Western Cape
    Address
    114 princess alice ave
    7405 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-832359932 Www.ontwerparchitecture.co.za
