TJ INTERIOR DECOR
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Polokwane
    TJ INTERIOR DECOR which tailors solutions for clients involved with CURTAIN DESIGNS, MAKING AND INSTALLATIONS, and DESIGN AND MAKING SOFT FURNISHINGS e.g CUSHIONS, QUILTING OF THROWOVERS, AND MAKING OF ROMANS BLINDS and many more industrial services like Event Decor. We lead from the front and set the standard in being totally professional and ethical. We are a proudly South African company.TJ INTERIOR DECOR is therefore taking a robust step in capacity OF INTERIOR DECORATION, CURTAIN DESIGNS, MAKING AND INSTALLATION OF ROMANS BLINDS and transformation of the DECOR infrastructure development Industry, by means of fitting into niche markets within the industry as a new company.

    Services
    • Roman Blinds
    • Ripple Shade Blind / Lumi-Voile
    • Vertical Blinds and Curtains and Curtains Decor- TURKISH
    • VOILE
    • NETTEX FABRIC
    • JACQUARD
    Service areas
    Limpopo(Polokwane)
    Company awards
    Tlou Jane Matlala she is our tailor and designer in all aspects of our décor has over 13 years of experience in the industry and has very strong experience.
    Address
    2392 SESHEGO ZONE 2 FREEDOM DRIVE STREET
    0742 Polokwane
    South Africa
    +27-729593026
    Legal disclosure

    Our References

    Remo Interiors

    21 Arbitus Street, Montana x15

    Bougainvillea Estate 0017

    Tell: 0127193297

    Cell: 0824852937

    Big Ben Lodge

    Polokwane 86 Johnson Street

    Manager: Pitsi Manyathela

    Tell: 015 2915464

    Cell: 0826789290

