Lean van der Merwe Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    Offering interior design and decorating solutions for residential, corporate, retail and small scale hospitality clients. Working with any budget, on any scale project.

    I offer a wide range of services, tailored to each specific client according to their needs. I love giving my clients an interior they adore every single day.

    Services
    • interior design
    • interior decorating
    • custom made furniture
    • curtaining
    • wallpaper
    • renovations
    • blinds
    • office furniture
    Service areas
    Cape Town and surrounds
    Address
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-832672796 www.leaninteriors.co.za
