Legal disclosure

Scandi Interiors has a team of professionals who specialize in interior design, cabinetry, shop and kitchen manufacturing and fitting. We offer our clients a personal experience, and ensure that their unique visions for their homes or work spaces are brought to life. Our bespoke services cover a variety of sectors, including the residential, retail, commercial and hospitality industries. Our trusted team works together to make sure every aspect of the project, from design to completion, is given the attention it deserves.