- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
Unit 3A Kya North Park 28 Bernie Street
2163 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-845255598 www.scandiinteriors.co.za
Legal disclosure
Scandi Interiors has a team of professionals who specialize in interior design, cabinetry, shop and kitchen manufacturing and fitting. We offer our clients a personal experience, and ensure that their unique visions for their homes or work spaces are brought to life. Our bespoke services cover a variety of sectors, including the residential, retail, commercial and hospitality industries. Our trusted team works together to make sure every aspect of the project, from design to completion, is given the attention it deserves.