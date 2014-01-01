Your browser is out-of-date.

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (5)
    Modern Family Residence, Johannesburg
    Modern Family Residence, Johannesburg, TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Modern kitchen
    Modern Family Residence, Johannesburg, TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Modern Garden
    +2
    Modern Family Residence, Johannesburg
    The Gamito residence in Weltervreden Park
    The Gamito residence in Weltervreden Park , TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Modern houses
    The Gamito residence in Weltervreden Park , TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Modern living room
    +5
    The Gamito residence in Weltervreden Park
    The Williams Residence in Ruimsig Country Estate
    The Williams Residence in Ruimsig Country Estate , TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Colonial style house
    The Williams Residence in Ruimsig Country Estate , TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Colonial style house
    +2
    The Williams Residence in Ruimsig Country Estate
    The Dambuza Home in Sandton
    The Dambuza Home in Sandton , TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Kitchen
    The Dambuza Home in Sandton , TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Living room
    +1
    The Dambuza Home in Sandton
    Waterfall Country Village Residence
    Waterfall Country Village Residence, TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Stairs
    Waterfall Country Village Residence, TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Modern kitchen
    +5
    Waterfall Country Village Residence
    Staircase designs
    Staircase designs, TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Stairs
    Staircase designs, TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD Stairs
    +1
    Staircase designs
    Top Centre Properties Group is a full-service property development company specialising in the completion of architectural- and construction projects. Located in Randburg, Johannesburg, our firm’s group structure is focused on three key areas that support our mission: 

    Architecture

    Our professional team possesses the skills and flexibility to design unique solutions for every client, regardless of project scope. That means a firm commitment to client satisfaction, enhanced by our rich variety of architectural services which include (yet are not limited to) interior architecture and –design, space planning, design consulting, 3D modelling and graphic representations, and project management. 

    Construction

    Many of Top Centre Properties Group’s completed projects are buildings constructed as turn-key projects for clients’ benefits. Some of our services in this area include building construction, renovation and maintenance, plumbing, electrical services, as well as painting and paving. 

    Property Development

    With numerous years’ experience in the architectural industry, our team is also capable of ensuring that any contractor, consultant, supplier, or sub-contractor achieves their stated deliverables. Clients also benefit from this key area’s services which include urban- and social housing, commercial-and retail, residential, property management, and feasibility and risk studies. 

    Since being founded in 2014, Top Centre Properties Group has been involved in a wide variety of projects focused on architectural buildings, construction, plus interior design. Although our personal design style can be described as modern, using high-quality materials on our projects is the main focus. 

    Our key position in the industry, as well as our team’s combined expertises and experience, has ensured good relationships with numerous suppliers and contractors to enhance product quality and customer satisfaction. In addition, we ensure that we stay up-to-date with applicable industry standards and are fully committed to first-rate staff training (which plays a key role in our company’s continued success).

    Our Mission

    To provide the best service that exceeds our client’s expectations by leveraging on our team’s combined capabilities that are centred on Passion, Creative and Innovations.

    Our Vision

    Our vision is to be the leading, reputable and unswerving architectural- and construction company in Africa. We focus on delivering value-added products that exceed client expectations.

    Those who would like to set up a consultation with Top Centre Properties Group are welcome to contact us either by sending a message on our homify profile, or via a telephone call.  

    • Architecture
    • Construction
    • Property Development
    • Renovation
    • Interior Design
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • Sandton
    • Cape Town
    • Durban
    • Across South Africa
    • International
    Suite 34 Tudor Park Blairgowrie Randburg
    2194 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-878027863 tcpg.co.za

