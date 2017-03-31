Your browser is out-of-date.

    • Structural and MEP Design - Ambulatory Surgery Center in Clayton, NC, S3DA Design S3DA Design Commercial spaces Concrete Beige
    Structural and MEP Design - Ambulatory Surgery Center in Clayton, NC
    Timber frame home in Grant, California. Structural design
    House design In Malibu, CA
    Timber frame home in Grant, California. Structural design
    10-unit multifamily building architecture design Redwood City, CA
    Modular Lab design and Build - San Diego French American School California
    Since 2016, San Diego-based S3DA Design has been providing structural and MEP design services to a wide range of clients and projects. From the beginning, the vision of our founders was to provide innovative, cost-effective engineering solutions with excellence in quality of service and client satisfaction.


    As structural and MEP engineers, we collaborate with architects, developers, and builders to achieve innovative structural designs using the latest methods of construction, materials, and technology.

    Our portfolio represents a full range of markets that include but are not limited to Residential ( single-family - Multi-family ), Commercial education, retail, healthcare, mixed-use, and so on. S3DA Design can provide services on a local, regional, and national basis.

    The simple key to our success has been to provide professional quality services on time and on budget. Our primary focus is in the residential, commercial and industrial market sectors.

    For more information, visit S3da-design.com.

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Structural engineerin
    Service areas
    California and San Diego
    Address
    8880 Rio San Diego Drive 8th Floor
    8880 Rio San Diego Drive 8th Floor, San Diego, CA 92108 San Diego
    United States
    +1-6197363422 s3da-design.com

    Reviews

    hòa lê văn
    My experience in working with S3DA Design Company was more than phenomenal. Excellent sociability and communication, memorable designs, out-of-the-box ideas. The ability to access the client's perception and turn it into reality. Thanks S3DA Design and I look forward to working with you again.
    over 4 years ago
    Irina Tolmacheva
    Great team of professionals to work with! They are very knowledgeable and highly qualified in their field. The use of latest technology sets them apart from others. Highly recommend to deal with this company!
    about 4 years ago
    McGuire Marketing
    Mos Nemoy at S3DA Design is TOP NOTCH at designing home and office spaces. He actually LISTENS to what it is you need and want. What sets S3DA Design apart is that they are VISIONARY and work with you as a TEAM. I also like the ease of communication and the fine ATTENTION TO DETAIL. 5 Stars all the Way! Thank you.
    about 4 years ago
