Eco Maintenance Projects
General Contractors in Randpark Ridge
Reviews
    • We are a company that offers professional, reliable home and business maintenance operating in the greater Johannesburg North Suburbs, Roodepoort and surrounding areas.

    Our highly trained staff are able to assist with all maintenance projects both big and small in your home or office with great rates to complexes that require maintenance in and around the premises. Businesses that require projects to be done around the office such as painting, shelving and general building maintenance, give us a call. 

    We also assist businesses and homes by surveying how they can best make their homes or businesses more ECO Friendly. We are all responsible to help save our environment one project at a time. Let us help you do it!

    Services
    Home and Business Maintenance
    Service areas
    • Randburg
    • Bryanston
    • Roodepoort
    • Randpark Ridge
    Address
    P O Box 1803
    2156 Randpark Ridge
    South Africa
    +27-721232673 www.ecomaintenanceprojects.co.za
