Prologic First is privately owned company having experience in delivering end to end technology solutions to the hospitality industry across the world. The latest innovation and development of this company is mycloud hotel management suite which is packed full of smart technology which we keep improving on regular basis, the suite is designed to be everything a hotel owner needs to manage a property, connect to international guests, and convert direct, commission-free reservations, improve guest experience at every opportunity in turn increasing profits.
- New York
-
43rd Lexington Ave
1017 New York
South Africa
www.mycloudhospitality.com/cloud-based-hotel-management-software.php