Absolut Carpets
Flooring in Johannesburg
Reviews (5)
    We are a leading supplier and installer of carpets and laminates in Johannesburg and surrounding areas. Providing our clients with a reliable and professional service is what we pride ourselves on and our mission is to continue to provide an outstanding service.

    Services
    Carpets & Flooring
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and surrounding areas
    Address
    144 Bertha Str
    2140 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-114343744 www.absolutcarpets.co.za
    Reviews

    Theodore Olivier
    I put in wooden floors and was happy with the service. Love the new floors!
    almost 3 years ago
    Precious Mandy
    Good
    over 3 years ago
    Edison Edison
    I dont what say not for me
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
