    As Furniture design Makers we place a lot of emphasis on getting the design right in terms of your needs and its visual and functional qualites. Each piece of furniture we produce is meticulously hand-crafted with a keen eye to detail.

    Our aim is to make the fitted furniture or freestanding furniture exceptional and not ordinary. It’s important for us to make sure you get what you have dreamed up for your space.

    The result? Original pieces

    If you would like to discuss an interior project, then please call us for a free visit and quotation. We will carry out an initial site survey and talk through the best way of turning your project into reality .

    We provide you with a complete design for improving your premises, homes or offices, specializing in custom-made furniture. This turn-key approach results in the highest quality of work done and ensures customer satisfaction

    With attention to detail, practicality and craftmanship

    Creating custom made furniture

    Services
    Custom furniture designs
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Isipingo Close, Paulshof
    2191 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +278358532540112342873 www.woodka.co.za
