stint
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • s t i n t interior architecture is a Cape Town based design studio with over 20 years of experience in a wide range of interior architecture & design sectors

    Creating beautiful functional spaces our clients can identify with & is wowed by is our passion.

    hello@stint.co.za

    Services
    • interior design & implementation
    • Interior design
    • Space planning
    • Material selection
    • Construction plans
    • Kitchen design
    • Bathroom design
    • Restaurant design
    • Corporate design
    • Renovations
    • Bathroom renovations
    • Kitchen renovations
    • As-built drawings
    Service areas
    Cape Town & surrounds
    Address
    Vredehoek
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-791994317 www.stint.co.za
      Add SEO element