s t i n t interior architecture is a Cape Town based design studio with over 20 years of experience in a wide range of interior architecture & design sectors
Creating beautiful functional spaces our clients can identify with & is wowed by is our passion.
hello@stint.co.za
- Services
- interior design & implementation
- Interior design
- Space planning
- Material selection
- Construction plans
- Kitchen design
- Bathroom design
- Restaurant design
- Corporate design
- Renovations
- Bathroom renovations
- Kitchen renovations
- As-built drawings
- Show all 13 services
- Service areas
- Cape Town & surrounds
- Address
-
Vredehoek
8001 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-791994317 www.stint.co.za