Iron Horse Relocations—House Moving &amp; Office Furniture Removals Company Cape Town
Moving companies in Cape Town
Reviews (9)
Projects

    Iron Horse Relocations is a storage and furniture removal company in Cape Town that focuses on quality, service and most of all customer satisfaction. Operational teams have a vast amount of skill and knowledge to ensure that correct procedures and policies are followed during the packing / loading / delivery process. Sticking to the "BASICS" of moving is key to guarantee customer satisfaction. Our work ethos is heavily focused on personal involvement with every customer at every level of the home and office removal process.

    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Address
    1 Esso Road, Unit 6 Pelican Park, Montague Gardens
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-721302869 www.ironhorserelocations.com

    Reviews

    Alan Da Silva
    Brilliant service and good people! Everything went according to plan and I recommend Phillip and his team very highly.
    4 months ago
    Diane McCann
    After a terrible move 10 years ago were I had many damages I was concerned around moving again but Iron Horse Relocations did a brilliant job. Arrived on time, great attitude, polite, strong (including moving a grand piano) moved everything to where I needed it and the service was truly outstanding. Will be using them again when I move into my permanent house.
    3 months ago
    Linda Kruger
    Service received, from quote to delivery was superb. Good value for money and excellent service.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
