Iron Horse Relocations is a storage and furniture removal company in Cape Town that focuses on quality, service and most of all customer satisfaction. Operational teams have a vast amount of skill and knowledge to ensure that correct procedures and policies are followed during the packing / loading / delivery process. Sticking to the "BASICS" of moving is key to guarantee customer satisfaction. Our work ethos is heavily focused on personal involvement with every customer at every level of the home and office removal process.