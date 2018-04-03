Your browser is out-of-date.

REFINE FLOORS
Flooring in Randburg
    FLOORING AND CARPETING WHOLESALERS AND INSTALLERS FOR SOME OF THE BEST BRANDS

    We are a young and vibrant proudly South African business, supplying laminated wooden and carpeting flooring solutions for your home and business. 

    We are stockist of premium local and imported brands:

    CARPETS: BELGOTEX, Van Dyck, NOUWENS

    LAMINATED WOOD: KRONTEX, PICASSO, KRONOPOL

    VINYL: TWIGG

    Services
    LAMINATE FLOORS AND CARPET SUPPLIERS AND INSTALLERS
    Service areas
    • JOHANNESBURG AND SURROUNDS
    • RANDBURG
    Address
    4 YORK STREET KENSINGTON B
    2194 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-742121770 www.refineproperties.co.za
