Hotdogs Mobile Dog Grooming Salon
Reviews (24)
    • At HotDogs Mobile Dog Grooming Salon we take care of your best friends grooming needs at your home, inside our luxury fully fitted mobile salon. HotDogs offer you, the busy dog lover, a convenient and professional service. You can also rest easy in the knowledge that your beloved pet is not taken off your property and is immediately being returned back to their garden after their pampering is complete. At HotDogs we create clients for life by delivering quality work, being professional and reliable at all times and doing it with a friendly smile.

    Dog and Cat Grooming
    • Northriding / Fourways
    • Johannesburg
    Hyperion Rd
    2000 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-861000777 www.hotdogsgrooming.co.za

    Carla Reed
    We used Hotdogs mobile Grooming this year and will definitely continue using them! They are professional groomers who looked after my fur baby and made him feel at ease. They came to us the exact day as arranged, it was very convenient! After grooming our doggy looked and smelled gorgeous! I would highly recommend Hotdogs and use them again.
    5 months ago
    Terri Ohannessian
    My very fussy pets absolutely loved the experience. They strutted around as if they had been to the spa for the day. The team were efficient and professional. They were friendly and an absolute pleasure to have at my house. It was obvious the dogs felt safe and comfortable with them. I'm sure Mac and Oreo are looking forward to their next grooming date
    4 months ago
    Maxine Smith
    The groomers handled my fur baby with absolute love & care. They were very friendly & calmed my puppy as it was her 1st time but eased her into the process. We opted for the style package which was worth it. Will definitely be using there services again and again. Love them🤗
    4 months ago
