Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Guys—enhance your space, enhance your life!
Designers in Johannesburg
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Terrace - A complete transformation, The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! Modern living room
    The Terrace - A complete transformation, The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! Modern style bedroom
    The Terrace - A complete transformation, The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! Modern living room
    +9
    The Terrace - A complete transformation
    Waterfall Estates, Midrand, Johannesburg, The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! Walls
    Waterfall Estates, Midrand, Johannesburg, The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! Walls
    Waterfall Estates, Midrand, Johannesburg, The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! The Guys - enhance your space, enhance your life! Walls
    +13
    Waterfall Estates, Midrand, Johannesburg

    From design to implimentation, The Guys believe in creating spaces for optimal use with the client's requirements always respected and kept in mind.

    Services
    • Interior & Garden design
    • Project management
    • 3D Wall Art Panels
    • Wallpaper
    • Paint Techniques
    • 3D Rendering
    Service areas
    South Africa and beyond
    Company awards
    2 consecutive years nominated for Intl Interior Award by International Property Awards, United Kingdom
    Address
    140 Constantia Drive, Constantia Kloof
    1709 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-824242973 www.theguys.biz
      Add SEO element