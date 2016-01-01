With more than 25 years’ experience in the shipping container market, Container Rental and Sales (Pty) Ltd is a prime option for the converting, building, hiring, and selling of ISO (International Organisation for Standardization) containers in Cape Town, the rest of South Africa, as well as international locations (available on request).

Our containers have been sourced out for numerous projects and industries including residential, commercial and industrial. We also operate a large rental fleet of stores, offices, and reefers in various sizes.

With our experience, skills and knowledge in the building industry, we are able to supply new-sale and second-hand containers and reefers. In addition, we are also able to provide special equipment such as Flat Racks, Open Tops & Tank Containers.

Our main operation is to construct ISO containers as opposed to design them. To ensure top-notch results for clients (in terms of safety, functionality, and visual aesthetics), we liaise closely with professional architects, engineers, and other professionals in the construction / architectural industry. Our expert team is perfectly proficient in taking control over all relevant processes, both in the manufacturing- and administration departments.

We believe that quality is key, regardless of a project’s size or location. Therefore, we pride ourselves on our superior customer service when it comes to container rentals and conversions. And rest assured that all our conversions are custom made to meet your unique needs.

For customer convenience, all our containers are constructed at our premises in Epping, Cape Town to minimise disruption. However, we are capable of delivering anywhere in the country and the world.

For more information on our projects, team and history in the construction industry, visit our website at www.containerrentalandsales.com. To inquire about possible renting / purchasing of containers, call our offices or send a message and one of our experienced team members will make contact with you as soon as possible.